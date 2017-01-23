Quieren que arresten a Madonna por sus comentarios en manifestación masiva

(NOTICIAS YA).- Unos comentarios hechos por Madonna durante una marcha masiva durante el fin de semana han sido censurados y muchas personas han expresado que esta debería ser arrestada.
“He pensado mucho en hacer estallar la Casa Blanca” fueron las palabras que le despertaron el coraje al expresidente republicano de la Cámara de Representantes, Newt Gingrich, quien dijo que esta “debería ser arrestada” por decirle este comentario a la multitud durante la Marcha de las Mujeres en Washington.
Las expresiones de Gingrich fueron hechas el lunes durante el programa “Fox & Friends” y también acusó a la reina del pop como una persona que es parte del fascismo emergente de izquierda.
El domingo Madonna publicó una imagen en su cuenta de Instagram en la cual clarificaba que estaba tratando de expresar que hay dos maneras de responder a la elección del presidente Donald Trump y además mencionó que espera efectuar un cambio “con amor”.
Según Gingrich, Madonna cambió su tono porque ahora esta entiende que está en riesgo por sus comentarios.
Yesterday's Rally. was an amazing and beautiful experience. I came and performed Express Yourself and thats exactly what i did. However I want to clarify some very important things. I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it's important people hear and understand my speech in it's entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context. My speech began with " I want to start a revolution of love." ♥️ I then go on to take this opportunity to encourage women and all marginalized people to not fall into despair but rather to come together and use it as a starting point for unity and to create positive change in the world. I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt. However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. It was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting “we choose love”. 🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸♥️🙏🏻🇺🇸 #revoltutionoflove♥️#revolutionoflove♥️*******************************************************