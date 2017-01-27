Presiona Enter para iniciar tu búsqueda

    Ingresa con tu red social favorita

    Cerrar

    Ver más
    Ver más

    Cruce Calexico East3 am-Midnight

    Vehículos de Pasajeros > Máx. Car.: 8

    Estándar: At 6:00 pm PST 10 min delay 2 lane(s) open
    Ready: At 6:00 pm PST 10 min delay 4 lane(s) open
    Sentri: At 6:00 pm PST no delay 1 lane(s) open

    Vehículos Comerciales > Máx. Car.: 3

    Estándar: At 6:00 pm PST 15 min delay 2 lane(s) open
    Rápido: At 6:00 pm PST 10 min delay 1 lane(s) open

    Cruce Calexico West24 hrs/day

    Vehículos de Pasajeros > Máx. Car.: 10

    Estándar: At 6:00 pm PST 40 min delay 6 lane(s) open
    Ready: N/A
    Sentri: At 6:00 pm PST no delay 2 lane(s) open

    Vehículos Comerciales > Máx. Car.: N/A

    Estándar: N/A
    Rápido: N/A

    Cruce San Ysidro 24 hrs/day

    Vehículos de Pasajeros > Máx. Car.: 24

    Estándar: At 5:00 pm PST 20 min delay 8 lane(s) open
    Ready: At 5:00 pm PST 20 min delay 8 lane(s) open
    Sentri: At 5:00 pm PST no delay 8 lane(s) open

    Vehículos Comerciales > Máx. Car.: N/A

    Estándar: N/A
    Rápido: N/A

    Cruce San Ysidro PedWest24 hrs/day

    Vehículos de Pasajeros > Máx. Car.: N/A

    Estándar: N/A
    Ready: N/A
    Sentri: N/A

    Vehículos Comerciales > Máx. Car.: N/A

    Estándar: N/A
    Rápido: N/A
    Ver más

    Noticias

    Vámonos al Cine con los nominados al Oscar 2017

    La gala de entrega de este premio codiciado se celebrará el próximo 26 de febrero desde Los Angeles, California.

    Noticias

    Vámonos al Cine con los nominados al Oscar 2017

    La gala de entrega de este premio codiciado se celebrará el próximo 26 de febrero desde Los Angeles, California.
    7:08 pm01/26/2017

    (NOTICIAS YA).- Ya llegó el momento para conocer los nominados para la codiciada entrega de los premios Oscar. Es por esto que esta semana tenemos una edición especial para contarles quienes estarán compitiendo por la famosa estatuilla.

    Y los nominados son:

    Mejor Película: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Fences, Hell or Hight Water, La La Land.

    Mejor Actor Principal: Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen, Denzel Washington.

    Mejor Actriz Principal: Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep.

    Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Williams.

    Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali – Moonlight, Jeff Bridges – Hell on High Water,Dev Patel – Lion, Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals.

    Mejor Director: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

    Nominados a cinematografía: Arrival, La la Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence.

    Mejor documental: Fire at the Sea, I Am Not Your Negro, Life, Animated, LH: Made in America, 13th.

    Mejor Película Extranjera: Land of Mine, A Man Called Ove, The Salesman, Tanna, Toni Erdmann.

    Mejor Documental Corto: Extremis, 41 Miles, Joe’s Violin, Watani: My Homeland, The White Helmets.

    Mejor Canción Original: Audition (The Fools Who Dreams) – La la Land, Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls, City of Stars – La la Land, The Empty Chair – Jim The James Foley Story, How Far I’ll Go – Moana.

    Mejor Guión Original: Hell or High Water, La La Land, The Lobster, Manchester by the Sea, 20th Century Women.

    Mejor Guión Adaptado: Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight.

    Mejor Diseño de Producción: Arrival (Patrice Vermette), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig), Hail Caesar, La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco), Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas).

    Mejor Película Animada: Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia.

    Mejor Edición de Sonido: Arrival, Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sulley.

    Sound Mixing: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

    Mejor Banda Sonora: Jackie (Micachu), La La Land (Justin Hurwitz), Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka), Moonlight (Nicholas Britell), Passengers (Thomas Newman).

    Mejor Corto de Acción: Live Action Short, Ennemis Entreniers, La Femme et le TGV, Silent Nights, Sing, Timecode.

    Mira también:

    ¿Qué sientes? Comparte tu opinión

    Comentarios