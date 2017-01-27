Vámonos al Cine con los nominados al Oscar 2017

(NOTICIAS YA).- Ya llegó el momento para conocer los nominados para la codiciada entrega de los premios Oscar. Es por esto que esta semana tenemos una edición especial para contarles quienes estarán compitiendo por la famosa estatuilla.

Y los nominados son:

Mejor Película: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hidden Figures, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Fences, Hell or Hight Water, La La Land.

Mejor Actor Principal: Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Ryan Gosling, Viggo Mortensen, Denzel Washington.

Mejor Actriz Principal: Isabelle Huppert, Ruth Negga, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto: Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, Michelle Williams.

Mejor actor de reparto: Mahershala Ali – Moonlight, Jeff Bridges – Hell on High Water,Dev Patel – Lion, Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals.

Mejor Director: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Damien Chazelle (La La Land), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight).

Nominados a cinematografía: Arrival, La la Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence.

Mejor documental: Fire at the Sea, I Am Not Your Negro, Life, Animated, LH: Made in America, 13th.

Mejor Película Extranjera: Land of Mine, A Man Called Ove, The Salesman, Tanna, Toni Erdmann.

Mejor Documental Corto: Extremis, 41 Miles, Joe’s Violin, Watani: My Homeland, The White Helmets.

Mejor Canción Original: Audition (The Fools Who Dreams) – La la Land, Can’t Stop the Feeling – Trolls, City of Stars – La la Land, The Empty Chair – Jim The James Foley Story, How Far I’ll Go – Moana.

Mejor Guión Original: Hell or High Water, La La Land, The Lobster, Manchester by the Sea, 20th Century Women.

Mejor Guión Adaptado: Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight.

Mejor Diseño de Producción: Arrival (Patrice Vermette), Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig), Hail Caesar, La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco), Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas).

Mejor Película Animada: Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia.

Mejor Edición de Sonido: Arrival, Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sulley.

Sound Mixing: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.

Mejor Banda Sonora: Jackie (Micachu), La La Land (Justin Hurwitz), Lion (Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka), Moonlight (Nicholas Britell), Passengers (Thomas Newman).

Mejor Corto de Acción: Live Action Short, Ennemis Entreniers, La Femme et le TGV, Silent Nights, Sing, Timecode.